25KM का माइलेज देती थी Chevrolet की कार, लॉन्च होते मचा दी थी धूम, ऐसे सिमटा कारोबार
topStories1hindi1708462
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

25KM का माइलेज देती थी Chevrolet की कार, लॉन्च होते मचा दी थी धूम, ऐसे सिमटा कारोबार

Chevrolet Cars: कई ऐसी कंपनियां रही जिन्होंने कुछ सालों तक व्यापार किया, लेकिन फिर भारत से अलविदा कह दिया. आज हम ऐसी ही एक कंपनी के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं, जिसने पहले बाजार में अपनी विशेष कारों से धूम मचाई थी. फिर व्यापार बंद करना पड़ा

 

Written By  Vishal Ahlawat|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

Trending Photos

25KM का माइलेज देती थी Chevrolet की कार, लॉन्च होते मचा दी थी धूम, ऐसे सिमटा कारोबार

Chevrolet history in india: भारतीय कार बाजार विश्व में तीसरे स्थान पर है. यहां कई कंपनियां वर्षों से अपनी पकड़ बनाए हुए हैं. पिछले कुछ सालों में कई नई कंपनियां ने शुरुआत भी है, जबकि कई कंपनियां भारतीय बाजार में असफल भी रही हैं. कई ऐसी कंपनियां रही जिन्होंने कुछ सालों तक व्यापार किया, लेकिन फिर भारत से अलविदा कह दिया. आज हम ऐसी ही एक कंपनी के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं, जिसने पहले बाजार में अपनी विशेष कारों से धूम मचाई थी. लेकिन बाद में उनकी गाड़ियों की बिक्री में इतनी कमी हुई कि उन्हें अपना व्यापार बंद करना पड़ा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Mandakini
क्या सही में मंदाकिनी के पिता ने मार दी थी गोली? सालों बाद एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी
Assam
CM सरमा बोले- 2023 के अंत तक असम से हट जाएगा AFSPA’, जानें क्या है यह कानून?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
आज बड़े मंगलवार पर नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए बन रहे शुभ योग, मिल सकता है इंक्रीमेंट
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला