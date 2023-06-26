इसी साल इस तारीख को पेश होगी 5-Door Mahindra Thar, मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स!
Mahindra Thar: भारत का 75वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस उन लोगों के लिए बेहद रोमांचक होने वाला है, जो 5-डोर महिंद्रा थार का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door: भारत का 75वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस उन लोगों के लिए बेहद रोमांचक होने वाला है, जो 5-डोर महिंद्रा थार का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, लाइफस्टाइल ऑफ-रोड एसयूवी 15 अगस्त 2023 को डेब्यू करेगी, इसे दक्षिण अफ्रीका में एक कार्यक्रम में पेश किया जाएगा. भारत में इसके लॉन्च की पुष्टि पहले ही हो चुकी है, इसे भारत में 2024 में लॉन्च किया जाएगा. 5-डोर थार के साथ महिंद्रा का लक्ष्य उन खरीदारों को लक्षित करना है, जो थार को ज्यादा प्रैक्टिकल व्हीकल के तौर पर देखना और खरीदना चाहते हैं. हालांकि, इसका कैरेक्टर 3-डोर थार जैसा ही होगा लेकिन इसके तुलना में नया मॉडल ज्यादा प्रैक्टिकल होगा.

