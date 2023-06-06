सबसे सस्ती Harley-Davidson बाइक की बुकिंग शुरू! अगले महीने होगी लॉन्च
सबसे सस्ती Harley-Davidson बाइक की बुकिंग शुरू! अगले महीने होगी लॉन्च

हार्ले डेविडसन (Harley-Davidson) भारतीय बाजार में अपनी लेटेस्ट मोटरसाइकिल लॉन्च करने की तैयारी में है.

Jun 06, 2023

Harley Davidson X 440: हार्ले डेविडसन (Harley-Davidson) भारतीय बाजार में अपनी लेटेस्ट मोटरसाइकिल लॉन्च करने की तैयारी में है. नई हार्ले-डेविडसन एक्स 440 को 3 जुलाई, 2023 को लॉन्च किया जाएगा. इसे हीरो मोटोकॉर्प के साथ मिलकर तैयार किया गया है और यह भारत में सबसे सस्ती हार्ले मोटरसाइकिल होगी. 

