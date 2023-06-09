Hero लॉन्च करेगी 400cc की दो बाइक्स, नई Karizma भी आएगी
topStories1hindi1731086
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Hero लॉन्च करेगी 400cc की दो बाइक्स, नई Karizma भी आएगी

Hero Bikes: हीरो मोटोकॉर्प कई नई मोटरसाइकिलें लाने की तैयारी में है. हीरो मोटोकॉर्प नई Xtreme 160R, Karizma XMR, अपडेटेड Xtreme 200S 4V और दो नई 400cc मोटरसाइकिल लॉन्च करेगी.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Trending Photos

Hero लॉन्च करेगी 400cc की दो बाइक्स, नई Karizma भी आएगी

Upcoming Hero Bikes: हीरो मोटोकॉर्प कई नई मोटरसाइकिलें लाने की तैयारी में है. हीरो मोटोकॉर्प नई Xtreme 160R, Karizma XMR, अपडेटेड Xtreme 200S 4V और दो नई 400cc मोटरसाइकिल लॉन्च करेगी. अपडेटेड Xtreme 160R को 14 जून को लॉन्च किया जाएगा. इसके अलावा, Xtreme 200S को पहले ही डीलरशिप पर देखा जा चुका है. खैर, चलिए आपको नई KARIZMA XMR और इसकी नई 400 सीसी वाली बाइक्स के बारे में बताते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी