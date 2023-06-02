Honda की हालत खराब! बहुत गिर गई बिक्री, अब बस इस SUV से उम्मीद
Honda Car Sales: होंडा कार्स इंडिया ने मई 2023 महीने के अपने बिक्री आंकड़ों का खुलासा कर दिया है. इस जापानी कार निर्माता ने पिछले महीने भारतीय बाजार में 43 प्रतिशत की गिरावट दर्ज की है.

Honda Car Sales Report May 2023: होंडा कार्स इंडिया ने मई 2023 महीने के अपने बिक्री आंकड़ों का खुलासा कर दिया है. इस जापानी कार निर्माता ने पिछले महीने भारतीय बाजार में 43 प्रतिशत की गिरावट दर्ज की है, जिससे इसकी बिक्री 4,660 यूनिट रह गई. पिछले साल इसी अवधि (मई 2022) में इसकी कुल बिक्री 8,188 यूनिट रही थी. 

