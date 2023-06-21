Know Your Car: कैसे काम करता है कारों का Mild Hybrid सिस्टम, माइलेज सुनकर भूल जाएंगे CNG
topStories1hindi1747069
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Know Your Car: कैसे काम करता है कारों का Mild Hybrid सिस्टम, माइलेज सुनकर भूल जाएंगे CNG

Mild Hybrid Cars: कारों में दिए जाने वाले माइल्ड हाइब्रिड सिस्टम के बारे में आपने कई बार सुन लिया होगा. यहां हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं यह सिस्टम आखिर काम कैसे करता है. 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

Know Your Car: कैसे काम करता है कारों का Mild Hybrid सिस्टम, माइलेज सुनकर भूल जाएंगे CNG

How mild hybrid Car works: इलेक्ट्रिक कारों के साथ ही इन दिनों भारतीय बाजार में हाइब्रिड कारों (Hybrid Cars) की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ रही है. हाइब्रिड कारों की खास बात होती है कि इनमें पेट्रोल इंजन के साथ ही एक इलेक्ट्रिक मोटर और इलेक्ट्रिक बैटरी दी होती है. इसकी वजह से आपको माइलेज और परफॉर्मेंस दोनों ही बेहतर मिलते हैं. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara और Toyota Hyryder एक पॉपुलर उदाहरण है जिनमें माइल्ड हाइब्रिड और स्ट्रांग हाइब्रिड टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल किया गया है. आइए समझते हैं कि आखिर यह माइल्ड हाइब्रिड टेक्नोलॉजी (Mild Hybrid Technology) कैसे काम करती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग