इस SUV पर लोगों को अंधा भरोसा, आंख बंद करके खरीद रहे! कीमत इतनी

Best Selling SUV: मई में ना तो मारुति ब्रेजा सबसे ज्यादा बिकी और ना ही टाटा नेक्सन टॉप सेलिंग एसयूवी रही बल्कि हुंडई की क्रेटा ने बाजी मार ली और यह सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली एसयूवी बन गई.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

Best Selling SUV In May 2023: मारुति सुजुकी देश की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी है. हर महीने और हर साल यह सबसे ज्यादा कारें बेचती है. देश में हर महीने सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार भी मारुति सुजुकी की ही रहती है, फिर वह चाहे बलेनो हो, वैगनआर हो, स्विफ्ट हो या फिर ऑल्टो हो. वहीं, जब बात एसयूवी की आती है तो यहां मारुति के पास ब्रेजा है, जो कई बार बेस् टसेलिंग एसयूवी रह चुकी है. 

