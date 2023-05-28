Nexon का राज होगा खत्म, Creta के इलेक्ट्रिक अवतार को रहें तैयार, सामने आई बड़ी डिटेल
Hyundai Electric Car: हुंडई इलेक्ट्रिक कारों के सेगमेंट में दो वाहनों Ioniq 5 और Kona Electric की बिक्री कर रही है. ऐसा कहा जा रहा है कि कंपनी जल्द ही एक और इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ी लाने की तैयारी में है जो मार्केट में लॉन्च होने के बाद टाटा नेक्सन के लिए मुसीबत बन सकती है. 

Hyundai Creta Electric: देश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी हुंडई लगातार अपने पोर्टफोलियो को अपडेट कर रही है. कंपनी जल्द ही भारतीय बाजार में अपनी सबसे सस्ती एसयूवी हुंडई एक्स्टर (Hyundai Exter) लाने जा रही है. कंपनी इलेक्ट्रिक कारों के सेगमेंट में दो वाहनों Ioniq 5 और Kona Electric की बिक्री कर रही है. ऐसा कहा जा रहा है कि कंपनी जल्द ही एक और इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ी लाने की तैयारी में है जो मार्केट में लॉन्च होने के बाद टाटा नेक्सन के लिए मुसीबत बन सकती है. 

