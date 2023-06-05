अब Hyundai Creta का क्या होगा? कल डेब्यू कर रही Honda Elevate SUV, मिलेंगे ये फीचर!
अब Hyundai Creta का क्या होगा? कल डेब्यू कर रही Honda Elevate SUV, मिलेंगे ये फीचर!

Honda Elevate SUV: होंडा कार्स इंडिया नई मिड साइज एसयूवी लॉन्च करने वाली है, जो सीधे तौर पर हुंडई क्रेटा, किआ सेल्टोस और मारुति ग्रैंड विटारा जैसी एसयूवी को टक्कर देगी. 

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Hyundai Creta Rival- Honda Elevate: होंडा कार्स इंडिया नई मिड साइज एसयूवी लॉन्च करने वाली है, जो सीधे तौर पर हुंडई क्रेटा, किआ सेल्टोस और मारुति ग्रैंड विटारा जैसी एसयूवी को टक्कर देगी. इसका नाम एलिवेट होगा. एलिवेट एसयूवी के साथ होंडा अपने पोर्टफोलियो का विस्तार करने के लिए तैयार है. ऑल-न्यू होंडा एलिवेट कल यानी 6 जून, 2023 को डेब्यू करेगी. होंडा सिटी और अमेज़ सेडान के बाद अब इस जापानी कार निर्माता के लाइन-अप में यह तीसरा मॉडल होगा. 

