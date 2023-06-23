Maruti Swift से पंगा ले रही थी ये कार, लोगों ने खरीदनी कर दी कम!
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: मारुति सुजुकी स्विफ्ट देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में से एक है और बाजार में इसे हुंडई ग्रैंड आई10 निओस से टक्कर मिलती है.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sales: मारुति सुजुकी स्विफ्ट देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में से एक है और बाजार में इसे हुंडई ग्रैंड आई10 निओस से टक्कर मिलती है. लेकिन, दोनों की बिक्री आंकड़ों में काफी अंतर है. मई 2023 महीने में एक तरफ जहां मारुति स्विफ्ट सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों की लिस्ट में दूसरे नंबर पर रही वहीं दूसरी ओर हुंडई ग्रैंड आई10 निओस सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों की लिस्ट में 20वें नंबर पर रही है. 

