Kiara Advani ने खरीदी 2.69 करोड़ की ये Made-In-India कार! कमाल के हैं फीचर्स

Kiara Advani New Car: मशहूर अभिनेत्री कियारा आडवाणी ने हाल ही में एक नई लक्ज़री सेडान- Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580 खरीदी है. कियारा को हाल ही में मुंबई में अपनी नई कार के साथ घूमते हुए देखा गया था.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Kiara Advani Buys Mercedes Benz Maybach S580: मशहूर अभिनेत्री कियारा आडवाणी ने हाल ही में एक नई लक्ज़री सेडान- Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580 खरीदी है. कियारा को हाल ही में मुंबई में अपनी नई कार के साथ घूमते हुए देखा गया था. लोग इसकी तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं. बीते साल ही मर्सिडीज-बेंज ने लेटेस्ट जनरेशन मेबैक्स को देश में लॉन्च किया था. मेबैक S580 इसलिए भी खास है क्योंकि इसे मर्सिडीज-बेंज के पुणे स्थित प्लांट में बनाया जाता है. इसे 'मेड-इन इंडिया' का टैग मिला हुआ है.

