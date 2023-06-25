Car में इंजन आगे की तरफ ही क्यों होता है? अधिकतर लोग नहीं जानते इसका जवाब
Know your car: सड़क पर दौड़ रही 99 फ़ीसदी गाड़ियां ऐसे ही डिजाइन के साथ आती हैं. ऐसे में कई बार आपके मन में ख्याल आता होगा कि आखिर इंजन को आगे ही क्यों दिया जाता है. 

Car engine in front: किसी भी गाड़ी के लिए उसका इंजन एक महत्वपूर्ण पार्ट होता है. वाहन के लिए उसके इंजन की पावर ही नहीं प्लेसमेंट भी काफी जरूरी है. आपने अक्सर देखा होगा कि गाड़ियों का इंजन आगे की तरफ से दिया जाता है जबकि स्टोरेज पीछे दी जाती है. सड़क पर दौड़ रही 99 फ़ीसदी गाड़ियां ऐसे ही डिजाइन के साथ आती हैं. हालांकि कुछ स्पोर्ट्स कार जरूर हैं जिनमें इंजन आगे ना देकर पीछे मिलता है लेकिन ऐसा बहुत ही दुर्लभ है. ऐसे में कई बार आपके मन में ख्याल आता होगा कि आखिर इंजन को आगे ही क्यों दिया जाता है. 

