Royal Enfield का अब क्या होगा? Harley Davidson ले आई मेड इन इंडिया बाइक, कीमत भी ज्यादा नहीं
topStories1hindi1712998
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Royal Enfield का अब क्या होगा? Harley Davidson ले आई मेड इन इंडिया बाइक, कीमत भी ज्यादा नहीं

Harley Davidson Made in India Bike: यह हार्ले-डेविडसन की पहली बाइक है जो पूरी तरह से भारत में निर्मित हुई है. इसके साथ ही, यह हार्ले-डेविडसन और हीरो मोटोकॉर्प के साझेदारी में तैयार की गई पहली मॉडल भी है. 

 

Written By  Vishal Ahlawat|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:40 AM IST

Trending Photos

Royal Enfield का अब क्या होगा? Harley Davidson ले आई मेड इन इंडिया बाइक, कीमत भी ज्यादा नहीं

Harley-Davidson X 440: हार्ले-डेविडसन ने हीरो मोटोकॉर्प के साथ मिलकर बनाई गई अपनी बहुप्रतीक्षित मोटरसाइकिल से आखिरकार पर्दा उठा दिया है. कंपनी ने इस बाइक की ऑफिशियल तस्वीरें जारी कर दी हैं. इस बाइक को कंपनी ने Harley-Davidson X440 नाम दिया गया, इसका लुक और डिज़ाइन काफी हद तक हैवी मॉडल XR 1200 से प्रेरित है. बाजार में आने के बाद यह बाइक मुख्य रूप से एंट्री-लेवल मिडिलवेट क्रूजर/रोडस्टर्स बनाने बनाने वाले Royal Enfield और Jawa जैसे ब्रांड्स को टक्कर देगी. यह हार्ले-डेविडसन की पहली बाइक है जो पूरी तरह से भारत में निर्मित हुई है. इसके साथ ही, यह हार्ले-डेविडसन और हीरो मोटोकॉर्प के साझेदारी में तैयार की गई पहली मॉडल भी है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां