Mahindra Thar के चाहने वालों को लगा झटका, इस साल लॉन्च नहीं होगा 5-door वर्जन
Mahindra Thar के चाहने वालों को लगा झटका, इस साल लॉन्च नहीं होगा 5-door वर्जन

Mahindra Thar: महिंद्रा थार 5-डोर एसयूवी का बहुत से लोग इंतजार कर रहे हैं लेकिन ऐसे लोगों का इंतजार अभी लंबा होने वाला है क्योंकि कंपनी इस साल इसे लॉन्च नहीं करेगी.

Mahindra Thar के चाहने वालों को लगा झटका, इस साल लॉन्च नहीं होगा 5-door वर्जन

Mahindra Thar 5-Door: महिंद्रा थार 5-डोर एसयूवी का बहुत से लोग इंतजार कर रहे हैं लेकिन ऐसे लोगों का इंतजार अभी लंबा होने वाला है क्योंकि कंपनी इस साल इसे लॉन्च नहीं करेगी. इसके अगस्त 2023 तक बाजार में आने की उम्मीद थी लेकिन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, कंपनी के एक शीर्ष अधिकारी ने पुष्टि की है कि थार का 5-डोर वर्जन अगले साल पेश किया जाएगा. लॉन्च के बाद यह 5-डोर Mahindra Thar सीधे तौर पर Maruti Suzuki Jimny को टक्कर देगी.

