Maruti Jimny खरीदनी है? लंबा करना होगा इंतजार; 8 महीने तक का Waiting Period
Maruti Jimny खरीदनी है? लंबा करना होगा इंतजार; 8 महीने तक का Waiting Period

Jimny Waiting Period: नई मारुति जिम्नी 5-डोर को नेक्सा डीलरशिप नेटवर्क के माध्यम से बेचा जा रहा है. इच्छुक खरीदार इस लाइफस्टाइल ऑफ-रोडर को ऑनलाइन या अधिकृत NEXA डीलरशिप पर जाकर बुक कर सकते हैं.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Maruti Jimny Waiting Period: मारुति सुजुकी ने जनवरी में हुए ऑटो एक्सपो 2023 में अपनी जिम्नी 5-डोर लाइफस्टाइल एसयूवी को शोकेश किया था और तभी से इसके लिए प्री-ऑर्डर लेने शुरू कर दिए थे. अब तक कंपनी को नई जिम्नी के लिए कुल 31,000 से अधिक बुकिंग मिल चुकी हैं. इसे खरीदारों से सकारात्मक प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही है और अब इसका वेटिंग पीरियड बढ़कर 8 महीने तक पहुंच गया है. 

