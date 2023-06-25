Maruti की सस्ती कार की बिक्री हुई 'बेहाल', लुढ़कर 13वें नंबर पर आई, कीमत बस 4 लाख
Maruti की सस्ती कार की बिक्री हुई 'बेहाल', लुढ़कर 13वें नंबर पर आई, कीमत बस 4 लाख

Maruti Car Sales: कंपनी की एक सस्ती कार की बिक्री में अचानक भारी गिरावट देखी गई है. यह कार पहले टॉप लिस्ट में शामिल थी, लेकिन मई माह में यह बिक्री में 13वें स्थान तक खिसक गई.

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

Maruti की सस्ती कार की बिक्री हुई 'बेहाल', लुढ़कर 13वें नंबर पर आई, कीमत बस 4 लाख

Best Selling Car: मारुति सुजुकी नंबर वन कार कंपनी है, जिसकी हर महीने 7 कारें टॉप 10 सबसे अधिक बिकने वाली कारों शामिल रहती हैं. मई महीने में मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो (Maruti Suzuki Baleno) ने देश की सर्वाधिक बिकने वाली कार बनकर 18,733 यूनिट्स बेचीं. दूसरे स्थान पर मारुति सुजुकी स्विफ्ट (Maruti Suzuki Swift) और तीसरे स्थान पर मारुति सुजुकी वैगनर (Maruti Suzuki Wagonr) रहीं. हालांकि, कंपनी की एक सस्ती कार की बिक्री में अचानक भारी गिरावट देखी गई है. यह कार पहले टॉप लिस्ट में शामिल थी, लेकिन मई माह में यह बिक्री में 13वें स्थान तक खिसक गई.

