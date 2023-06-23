Alto, Wagon R सहित इन Maruti कारों पर भयंकर डिस्काउंट, 61000 रुपये तक की छूट
topStories1hindi1750315
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Alto, Wagon R सहित इन Maruti कारों पर भयंकर डिस्काउंट, 61000 रुपये तक की छूट

Maruti Car Discount Offers: जून 2023 में मारुति सुजुकी अपनी वैगन आर, सेलेरियो, ऑल्टो, ईको, स्विफ्ट और डिजायर पर  डिस्काउंट ऑफर दे रही है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Trending Photos

Alto, Wagon R सहित इन Maruti कारों पर भयंकर डिस्काउंट, 61000 रुपये तक की छूट

Discount Offers On Maruti Cars: जून 2023 में मारुति सुजुकी अपनी वैगन आर, सेलेरियो, ऑल्टो, ईको, स्विफ्ट और डिजायर पर  डिस्काउंट ऑफर दे रही है. कंपनी के चुनिंदा मॉडल्स और वेरिएंट्स पर 61,000 रुपये तक के ऑफर हैं. हालांकि, इग्निस, बलेनो और ग्रैंड विटारा जैसे मॉडल्स पर कोई छूट नहीं है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी