Maruti के लिए टेंशन बनी ये कार? लग्जरी हैं फीचर्स, लेकिन 1000 लोग भी नहीं खरीद रहे
Best Selling Car: मारुति सुजुकी की डिजायर एक ऐसी सेडान कार है जो लगातार टॉप 10 में रहती है. मई में, मारुति सुजुकी डिजायर की 11 हजार से भी ज्यादा यूनिट्स बिकीं. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि कंपनी की सबसे कम बिकने वाली सेडान कार कौन सी है?

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Maruti Lowest Selling Car: भारत में एसयूवी कारों की डिमांड के कारण सेडान कारों की बिक्री धीरे-धीरे कम हो रही है. हालांकि, मारुति सुजुकी की डिजायर एक ऐसी सेडान कार है जो लगातार टॉप 10 में रहती है. मई में, मारुति सुजुकी डिजायर की 11 हजार से भी ज्यादा यूनिट्स बिकीं. इसके अलावा, मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार रही, जिसकी 18,733 यूनिट्स बिकीं. इससे पता चलता है कि यह दोनों वास्तव में लोकप्रिय कार हैं.

