मात्र ₹3 लाख में घर लाएं देश की बेस्ट सेलिंग कार, 34km से ज्यादा का माइलेज
मात्र ₹3 लाख में घर लाएं देश की बेस्ट सेलिंग कार, 34km से ज्यादा का माइलेज

Best Selling Car: इसमें 1.0-लीटर तीन-सिलेंडर पेट्रोल इंजन है जो अधिकतम 58 बीएचपी की पावर और 78 एनएम के टॉर्क उत्पन्न करता है. CNG के साथ, यह कार 34 किलोमीटर प्रति किलोग्राम का माइलेज प्रदान करती है.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

मात्र ₹3 लाख में घर लाएं देश की बेस्ट सेलिंग कार, 34km से ज्यादा का माइलेज

Maruti WagonR CNG EMI Calculator: अप्रैल महीने में देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार मारुति वैगनआर रही है. यह कंपनी की एक हैचबैक कार है, जिसमें पेट्रोल के साथ CNG विकल्प भी उपलब्ध है. फ्रैक्ट्री फिटेज सीएनजी के साथ यह पेट्रोल-वेरिएंट की तुलना में बेहतर फ्यूल इकॉनमी देती है. इसमें 1.0-लीटर तीन-सिलेंडर पेट्रोल इंजन है जो अधिकतम 58 बीएचपी की पावर और 78 एनएम के टॉर्क उत्पन्न करता है. CNG के साथ, यह कार 34 किलोमीटर प्रति किलोग्राम का माइलेज प्रदान करती है. हम आपको यहां बता रहे हैं कि आप कैसे इस हैचबैक कार को 3 लाख रुपये से भी कम में अपना बना सकते हैं. 

