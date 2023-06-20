Diesel-CNG क्यों खरीदें! Maruti लॉन्च करने जा रही दो सस्ती कार, 35kmpl का होगा माइलेज
topStories1hindi1746316
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Diesel-CNG क्यों खरीदें! Maruti लॉन्च करने जा रही दो सस्ती कार, 35kmpl का होगा माइलेज

Maruti Upcoming Car Launch: मारुति भारतीय बाजार में अपनी दो पॉपुलर कारों को नए अवतार में लाने जा रही है. इन कारों में आपको Hybrid का विकल्प मिलेगा, जिससे माइलेज भी दमदार मिलने की उम्मीद है.

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Diesel-CNG क्यों खरीदें! Maruti लॉन्च करने जा रही दो सस्ती कार, 35kmpl का होगा माइलेज

Maruti Swift Hybrid Launch: देश की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी मारुति सुजुकी 5 जुलाई को भारत में अपनी सबसे महंगी कार Maruti Invicto लॉन्च करने जा रही है. यह Toyota Innova Hycross का रीबैज वर्जन होगी. इससे पहले, हाल ही में कंपनी ने Maruti Fronx और Maruti Jimny को भी लॉन्च किया है. कंपनी यहीं नहीं रुकने वाली. Invicto के बाद कंपनी का फोकस दो सस्ती कार लाने पर होगा. कंपनी अपनी स्विफ्ट हैचबैक और डिज़ायर कॉम्पैक्ट सेडान को लॉन्च कर सकती है. आइए इनकी ज्यादा डिटेल्स जानते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: निर्माता असित मोदी समेत 2 पर FIR दर्ज, हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी!
PAN card
सरकार का अल्टीमेटम! 10 दिन में निपटा लो ये काम, वरना जो होगा वो सोच भी नहीं सकते!
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता