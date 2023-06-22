Maruti Ertiga से भी सस्ती है ये 7-सीटर कार, फीचर्स हैं धांसू; कीमत बस इतनी
Most Affordable 7-Seater Car: आमतौर पर जब सबसे सस्ती 7-सीटर एमपीवी की बात होती है तो ज्यादातर लोगों के जहन में मारुति सुजुकी अर्टिगा का नाम आता होगा. लेकिन, असल में अर्टिगा से भी ज्यादा सस्ती एमपीवी भारतीय बाजार में उपलब्ध है.

Renault Triber: आमतौर पर जब सबसे सस्ती 7-सीटर एमपीवी की बात होती है तो ज्यादातर लोगों के जहन में मारुति सुजुकी अर्टिगा का नाम आता होगा. लेकिन, असल में अर्टिगा से भी ज्यादा सस्ती एमपीवी भारतीय बाजार में उपलब्ध है. हालांकि, यह बहुत ज्यादा लोकप्रिय नहीं है लेकिन उन लोगों के लिए बढ़िया ऑप्शन साबित हो सकती है जो स्विफ्ट या ग्रैंड आई10 निओस जैसे 5-सीटर हैचबैक वाली प्राइस रेंज में 7-सीटर कार चाहते हैं. इसका नाम रेनो ट्राइबर है.

