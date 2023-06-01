ये बनी देश की सबसे सस्ती Sunroof वाली कार, CNG का भी मिल रहा ऑप्शन
Most Affordable Sunroof Car: वो जमाना अब गया जब सनरूफ को खास फीचर माना जाता था, और यह लग्जरी कारों तक ही सीमित था. अब मास-सेगमेंट कारों के बीच भी यह काफी लोकप्रिय फीचर है. Tata Motors उन कार निर्माताओं में से एक है, जो इस दौड़ में भी सबसे आगे है.

Tata Altroz Sunroof: वो जमाना अब गया जब सनरूफ को खास फीचर माना जाता था, और यह लग्जरी कारों तक ही सीमित था. अब मास-सेगमेंट कारों के बीच भी यह काफी लोकप्रिय फीचर है. Tata Motors उन कार निर्माताओं में से एक है, जो इस दौड़ में भी सबसे आगे है. कार निर्माता ने हाल ही में अपने अल्ट्रोज़ हैचबैक मॉडल लाइनअप में सनरूफ देने शुरू कर की है, जिससे यह भारत की सबसे सस्ती सनरूफ ऑफर करने वाली कार बन गई है. Tata Altroz ​​के सनरूफ वाले वेरिएंट्स की कीमत 7.90 लाख रुपये से 10.55 लाख रुपये के बीच है. इसके मिड-स्पेक XM+ ट्रिम से सनरूफ मिलने लगती है. इसके कुल 16 वेरिएंट्स में सनरूफ उपलब्ध है, जिनमें से तीन सीएनजी वेरिएंट हैं.

