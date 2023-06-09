अरे गजब, क्या शानदार लग रही है! टेस्टिंग के दौरान दिखी नई Mahindra SUV
अरे गजब, क्या शानदार लग रही है! टेस्टिंग के दौरान दिखी नई Mahindra SUV

Mahindra Coupe SUV: नई Mahindra मिड-साइज़ SUV को भारतीय सड़कों पर परीक्षण के दौरान देखा गया है, जो Mahindra की नई BE रेंज का हिस्सा हो सकती है. यह बीई.05 कॉन्सेप्ट का थोड़ा ज्यादा अपडेटेड वर्जन हो सकती है. 

अरे गजब, क्या शानदार लग रही है! टेस्टिंग के दौरान दिखी नई Mahindra SUV

Upcoming Mahindra Coupe SUV: महिंद्रा ने पिछले साल अगस्त में 5 नई इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी कॉन्सेप्ट शोकेश की थीं. इन एसयूवी को बीई और एक्सयूवी नेमप्लेट के तहत लाया जाएगा. XUV रेंज में XUV.e8 और XUV.e9 होंगी जबकि BE रेंज में 3 मॉडल- BE.05, BE.07 और BE.09  होंगे. इन सभी एसयूवी को बोर्न-इलेक्ट्रिक INGLO प्लेटफॉर्म पर तैयार किया जाएगा. फिलहाल, नई Mahindra मिड-साइज़ SUV को भारतीय सड़कों पर परीक्षण के दौरान देखा गया है, जो Mahindra की नई BE रेंज का हिस्सा हो सकती है. यह बीई.05 कॉन्सेप्ट का थोड़ा ज्यादा अपडेटेड वर्जन हो सकती है. 

