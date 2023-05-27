Creta निगल गई! बंद हो गई 10 लाख से सस्ती ये SUV, 120 दिन से नहीं बिकी थी एक भी यूनिट
Compact SUV in india: कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी सेगमेंट में हुंडई क्रेटा (Hyundai Creta) बेस्ट सेलिंग बनी हुई है. हालांकि सेगमेंट की एक कार की बिक्री इतनी कम हो गई थी कि इसे बंद करना पड़ रहा है.

Written By  Vishal Ahlawat|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Nissan Kicks Discontinued: भारत में सस्ती एसयूवी के साथ कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी सेगमेंट में भी लगातार कॉम्पिटिशन बढ़ रहा है. फिलहाल सेगमेंट में हुंडई क्रेटा (Hyundai Creta) बेस्ट सेलिंग बनी हुई है. हालांकि सेगमेंट की एक कार की बिक्री इतनी कम हो गई थी कि इसे बंद करना पड़ रहा है. निसान किक्स (Nissan Kicks) 2019 में भारत में पेश हुई थी. अभी तक यह कंपनी की वेबसाइट पर लिस्ट थी, जिसे अब हटा लिया गया है. यानी अब Nissan के पास भारत में सिर्फ मैग्नाइट एसयूवी रह गई है. 

