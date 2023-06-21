PM Modi से मिलकर Elon Musk का बड़ा ऐलान! जल्द भारत में दौड़ती दिखेंगी Tesla की कारें
topStories1hindi1746946
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

PM Modi से मिलकर Elon Musk का बड़ा ऐलान! जल्द भारत में दौड़ती दिखेंगी Tesla की कारें

PM Modi and Elon Musk Meeting: पीएम मोदी से मिलने के बाद टेस्ला और स्पेसएक्स के सीईओ एलन मस्क ने कहा कि वह मोदी के फैन हैं और अगले साल भारत की यात्रा करने की योजना बना रहे हैं.

 

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

Trending Photos

PM Modi से मिलकर Elon Musk का बड़ा ऐलान! जल्द भारत में दौड़ती दिखेंगी Tesla की कारें

Tesla Cars in India: दुनिया की दिग्गज इलेक्ट्रिक कार निर्माता Tesla की जल्द ही भारत में एंट्री हो सकती है. कंपनी ने आधिकारिक तौर पर भारत में 'जल्द से जल्द' निवेश की इच्छा जाहिर की है. मंगलवार को, टेस्ला के सीईओ एलोन मस्क (Elon Musk) ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) से मुलाकात की, जिसके दौरान मस्क ने भारत में अपना बिजनेस स्थापित करने को लेकर बातचीत की है. भारत की तरफ से लगातार कहा जा रहा था कि अगर टेस्ला को भारतीय बाजार में एंट्री करनी है तो उन्हें देश में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग प्लांट स्थापित करना होगा, जबकि टेस्ला की डिमांड इंपोर्ट ड्यूटी घटाने की थी. ऐसे में मीटिंग के बाद टेस्ला सीईओ का ताजा बयान काफी महत्वपूर्ण है. आइए जानते हैं मीटिंग में क्या बातचीत हुई. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग