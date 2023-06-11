बंपर छूट पर खरीद लीजिए 3 सस्ती कार, 65 हजार तक छूट, आखिरी वाली 4.70 लाख की
Car Discount Offer: जून महीने में कार मेकर कंपनी Renault अपनी गाड़ियों को भारी डिस्काउंट पर बेच रही है. कंपनी इस महीने अपनी कारों पर 65 हजार रुपये तक की छूट दे रही है.

Renault cars in india: अगर आप एक सस्ती कार खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं, तो आपको सेकेंड हैंड कार के ऑप्शन पर जाने की जरूरत नहीं है. आप नई कार को भी बेहद कम दाम पर खरीद सकते हैं. जून महीने में कार मेकर कंपनी Renault अपनी गाड़ियों को भारी डिस्काउंट पर बेच रही है. कंपनी इस महीने अपनी कारों पर 65 हजार रुपये तक की छूट दे रही है. कंपनी के पास फिलहाल भारत में Kwid, Triber, और Kiger जैसी कारें हैं और इन सभी को सस्ते में खरीदा जा सकता है. ऑफर के तहत कैश डिस्काउंट, एक्सचेंज बोनस, कॉरपोरेट डिस्काउंट और लॉयल्टी बोनस दिया जा रहा है.

