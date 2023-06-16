Hyundai Creta सिर्फ 8 लाख में मिल रही, रोड टैक्स देने की जरूरत नहीं
topStories1hindi1740248
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Hyundai Creta सिर्फ 8 लाख में मिल रही, रोड टैक्स देने की जरूरत नहीं

Hyundai Creta: नई हुंडई क्रेटा के बेस वेरिएंट की कीमत 10.87 लाख रुपये है और टॉप वेरिएंट की कीमत 19.20 लाख रुपये (एक्स शोरूम) तक जाती है.

Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

Hyundai Creta सिर्फ 8 लाख में मिल रही, रोड टैक्स देने की जरूरत नहीं

Second Hand Hyundai Creta: नई हुंडई क्रेटा के बेस वेरिएंट की कीमत 10.87 लाख रुपये है और टॉप वेरिएंट की कीमत 19.20 लाख रुपये (एक्स शोरूम) तक जाती है. ऐसे में बहुत से लोग कोई पुरानी क्रेटा खरीद का मन बना लेते होंगे, इससे उनके पैसे बच जाते हैं क्योंकि पुरानी कार कम कीमत में मिल जाती है. इतना ही नहीं, पुरानी कार पर रोड टैक्स भी नहीं देना होता क्योंकि यह तभी भरा जा चुका होता है, जब कार पहली बार रजिस्टर होती है. ऐसे में अगर आप पुरानी क्रेटा खरीदने का विचार बना रहे हैं तो हम आपको कुछ ऐसी पुरानी क्रेटा कारों के बारे में बताने वाले हैं, जिनकी कीमत करीब 8 लाख रुपये है. इन्हें हमने कार्स24 की वेबसाइट पर देखा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम