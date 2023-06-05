Cars Discontinued: बंद हो गईं ये दो पॉपुलर कारें, ये रहा कारण; चलाने में थीं बहुत मजेदार
topStories1hindi1725447
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Cars Discontinued: बंद हो गईं ये दो पॉपुलर कारें, ये रहा कारण; चलाने में थीं बहुत मजेदार

Two Cars Discontinued: नए BS6 फेज-2 उत्सर्जन नियम लागू हो चुके हैं, यह 1 अप्रैल 2023 को प्रभावी हैं, जिस कारण कई कारें बंद हो चुकी हैं क्योंकि वह BS6 फेज-2 उत्सर्जन नियमों के अनुकूल नहीं थीं.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

Cars Discontinued: बंद हो गईं ये दो पॉपुलर कारें, ये रहा कारण; चलाने में थीं बहुत मजेदार

Skoda Octavia & Superb Discontinued: नए BS6 फेज-2 उत्सर्जन नियम लागू हो चुके हैं, यह 1 अप्रैल 2023 को प्रभावी हैं, जिस कारण कई कारें बंद हो चुकी हैं क्योंकि वह BS6 फेज-2 उत्सर्जन नियमों के अनुकूल नहीं थीं. मारुति ऑल्टो 800, हुंडई आई20 डीजल, महिंद्रा केयूवी100 NXT, टोयोटा इनोवा क्रिस्टा पेट्रोल, चौथी पीढ़ी की होंडा सिटी, होंडा जैज, होंडा डब्लूआर-वी और निसान किक्स जैसी कई गाड़ियां पहले ही बंद हो चुकी हैं, अब इस लिस्ट में दो नाम और जुड़ गए हैं. स्कोडा की ऑक्टेविया और सुपर्ब, दोनों को बंद कर दिया है. कंपनी ने दोनों मॉडलों को अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट से हटा लिया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए CM ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी, परिवार के साथ जा रहे थे दुबई
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह