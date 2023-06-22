Hyundai Creta को पटक मारने की तैयारी में Tata, इस SUV में देगी CNG!
Tata Curvv: टाटा मोटर्स एक नई मिड साइज एसयूवी पर काम कर रही है, जो हुंडई क्रेटा सहित सेगमेंट की कई अन्य एसयूवी को टक्कर देगी.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

Tata Curvv CNG: टाटा मोटर्स एक नई मिड साइज एसयूवी पर काम कर रही है, जो हुंडई क्रेटा सहित सेगमेंट की कई अन्य एसयूवी को टक्कर देगी. इसका नाम टाटा कर्व (Tata Curvv) होगा. कर्व एसयूवी में इलेक्ट्रिक और आईसीई, दोनों पावरट्रेन होंगे. कॉन्सेप्ट स्केच को देखकर ऐसा लगता है कि कर्व को सीएनजी ऑप्शन भी मिलेगा. इससे ज्यादा खरीदारों को आकर्षित करने में मदद मिल सकती है.

