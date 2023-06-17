Test Drive के समय हुआ Punch का एक्सीडेंट! बिल्ट क्वालिटी का दीवाना हुआ ग्राहक, खरीद ली अगले दिन
topStories1hindi1741852
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Test Drive के समय हुआ Punch का एक्सीडेंट! बिल्ट क्वालिटी का दीवाना हुआ ग्राहक, खरीद ली अगले दिन

Safest SUV in india: हाल ही में टाटा पंच एसयूवी की टेस्ट ड्राइव ले रहे ग्राहक के साथ भी ऐसा ही हुआ. लेकिन यहां रोचक बात यह रही कि एक्सीडेंट के बाद ग्राहक टाटा पंच की बिल्ट क्वालिटी से इतना प्रभावित हुआ कि उसने अगले ही दिन इस कार को खरीद लिया.

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

Test Drive के समय हुआ Punch का एक्सीडेंट! बिल्ट क्वालिटी का दीवाना हुआ ग्राहक, खरीद ली अगले दिन

Tata Punch Safety: जब भी कोई ग्राहक अपने लिए नई कार खरीदता है तो उसे अलग-अलग पहलुओं पर जांचता है. इसका सबसे आसान तरीका कार की टेस्ट ड्राइव लेना होता है. लेकिन अक्सर देखा गया है कि टेस्ट ड्राइव के दौरान दुर्घटनाएं हो जाती हैं. हाल ही में टाटा पंच एसयूवी की टेस्ट ड्राइव ले रहे ग्राहक के साथ भी ऐसा ही हुआ. लेकिन यहां रोचक बात यह रही कि एक्सीडेंट के बाद ग्राहक टाटा पंच की बिल्ट क्वालिटी से इतना प्रभावित हुआ कि उसने अगले ही दिन इस कार को खरीद लिया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Dharmendra
Dharmendra Dance: पोते की शादी में खूब नाचे धर्मेंद्र, चाचा-चाची ने भी जमाई महफिल
cyclone Biparjoy
उखड़ गए पेड़, गुल हो गई बिजली...महातूफान बिपरजॉय से जुड़े ये हैं बड़े अपडेट
galwan clash
गलवान संघर्ष: खड़गे बोले - मोदी जी की 'क्लीन चिट' की वजह से चीन सफ़ल होता दिख रहा है
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Sunny Leone ने खुद ही कर दिया कन्फर्म, Bigg Boss OTT 2 में आएंगी नजर!
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed ने चुप रहने के लिए पैसे, खोलने वाली थीं एक एक्टर से जुड़ा बड़ा सीक्रेट
Gujarat news
चक्रवात बिपरजॉय: गुजरात में 94,427 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट, बनाए गए 1521 होम शेल्टर
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma: आलिया संग उनकी शादी की तस्वीर देखकर एक्टर की मां को लगा था झटका!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss के हर नए सीजन से पहले Salman Khan को ऑफ रखना पड़ता है अपना फोन