इस साल कम से कम ये 3 SUV लॉन्च करेगी Tata, Brezza से लेकर Scorpio तक सबको हिला देगी!

Tata Upcoming SUVs: टाटा मोटर्स (Tata Motors) इस साल के अंत तक कम से कम तीन नई एसयूवी लॉन्च करने की योजना बना रही है. यह तीनों एसयूवी मौजूदा मॉडल्स के फेसलिफ्ट वर्जन होंगी.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Upcoming Tata SUVs: टाटा मोटर्स (Tata Motors) इस साल के अंत तक कम से कम तीन नई एसयूवी लॉन्च करने की योजना बना रही है. यह तीनों एसयूवी मौजूदा मॉडल्स के फेसलिफ्ट वर्जन होंगी. दरअसल, टाटा अपनी सब 4-मीटर एसयूवी नेक्सन और मिड साइज एसयूवी हैरियर तथा सफारी का फेसलिफ्ट वर्जन लॉन्च करने वाली है. हालांकि, इनकी लॉन्च टाइमलाइन के बारे में अभी कोई आधिकारिक जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है. लेकिन, इन्हें टेस्टिंग के दौरान देखा जा चुका है.

