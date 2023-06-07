चाहे कोई भी Rolls Royce कार खरीदो, सबमें ये 5 चीजें जरूर मिलेंगी
topStories1hindi1728231
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

चाहे कोई भी Rolls Royce कार खरीदो, सबमें ये 5 चीजें जरूर मिलेंगी

Rolls Royce Cars: रोल्स रॉयस (Rolls Royce) एक लग्जरी कार निर्माता कंपनी है, जिसे बीएमडब्ल्यू ग्रुप चलाता है. Rolls Royce के पोर्टफोलियो में कई कारें है लेकिन दुनियाभर में इनके खरीदार सीमित है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Trending Photos

चाहे कोई भी Rolls Royce कार खरीदो, सबमें ये 5 चीजें जरूर मिलेंगी

Common Things In All Rolls Royce Cars: रोल्स रॉयस (Rolls Royce) एक लग्जरी कार निर्माता कंपनी है, जिसे बीएमडब्ल्यू ग्रुप चलाता है. Rolls Royce के पोर्टफोलियो में कई कारें है लेकिन दुनियाभर में इनके खरीदार सीमित है. इसका कारण है कि रोल्स रॉयस कारें बहुत महंगी होती हैं, जिन्हें हर किसी व्यक्ति के लिए खरीदना संभव नहीं है. खैर, चलिए आपको 5 ऐसी चीजों के बारे में बताते हैं, जो रोल्स रॉयस की सभी कारों के साथ ऑफर की जाती हैं, फिर चाहे आप कोई भी मॉडल खरीदें.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
aamir khan
Video: हाथ में जाम और Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने खूब जमाई सुरों की महफिल!
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर
zara hatke zara bachke
ZHZB: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे फिल्म के 2.5 लाख टिकट, सवाल उठे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें
Sara Ali Khan
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection Day 4: चौथे दिन ये रहा सारा-विक्की की फिल्म का हाल
Toilet Seat
दुर्लभ बीमारी! टॉयलेट सीट पर बैठते ही महिला के घुटने की हड्डी टूटी, क्या है वजह?