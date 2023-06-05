Alto K10 से Tiago तक, ये हैं सबसे सस्ती 5 Automatic Cars; कीमत इतने से शुरू
topStories1hindi1725351
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Alto K10 से Tiago तक, ये हैं सबसे सस्ती 5 Automatic Cars; कीमत इतने से शुरू

Affordable Automatic Cars: शहरों में या फिर भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों में चलाने के लिए ऑटोमेटिक कारें ज्यादा बेहतर होती है क्योंकि इन्हें चलाना मैनुअल कारों के मुकाबले आसान होता है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Trending Photos

Alto K10 से Tiago तक, ये हैं सबसे सस्ती 5 Automatic Cars; कीमत इतने से शुरू

Most Affordable Automatic Cars: शहरों में या फिर भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों में चलाने के लिए ऑटोमेटिक कारें ज्यादा बेहतर होती है क्योंकि इन्हें चलाना मैनुअल कारों के मुकाबले आसान होता है. हालांकि, यह बात भी गौर करने वाली है कि मैनुअल कारों के मुकाबले ऑटोमैटिक कारें ज्यादा महंगी होती हैं. इनके लिए आपको कम से कम 50-60 हजार रुपये ज्यादा (बजट कारों में) खर्च करने पड़ते हैं. लेकिन, मान लीजिए आपका बजट कम है और आपको कोई सस्ती ऑटोमैटिक कार खरीदनी है, तो बाजार में इसके भी ऑप्शन मौजूद हैं. चलिए, देश की 5 सबसे सस्ती ऑटोमेटिक कारों के बारे में बताते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए CM ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी, परिवार के साथ जा रहे थे दुबई
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह