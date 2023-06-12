Traffic Challan से थे परेशान? सरकार ने दी गुड न्यूज, अब नहीं भरना पड़ेगा पेंडिंग चालान
Traffic Challan से थे परेशान? सरकार ने दी गुड न्यूज, अब नहीं भरना पड़ेगा पेंडिंग चालान

UP traffic Police:  उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार (UP Government) ने आपको एक बड़ी सौगात दी है. सरकार ने 5 साल के पेंडिंग ट्रैफिक चालान (Pending Traffic Challan) को रद्द कर दिया है. 

Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

Traffic Challan से थे परेशान? सरकार ने दी गुड न्यूज, अब नहीं भरना पड़ेगा पेंडिंग चालान

Ola Traffic Challan Cancelled: अगर आपका ट्रैफिक चालान (Traffic Challan) सालों से पेंडिंग था, तो उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार (UP Government) ने आपको एक बड़ी सौगात दी है. सरकार ने 5 साल के पेंडिंग ट्रैफिक चालान (Pending Traffic Challan) को रद्द कर दिया है. यह फैसला उत्तर प्रदेश के लाखों वाहन मालिकों के लिए एक बड़ी राहत है. इस फैसले से उन्हें चालान भुगतने से बचाया गया है. इस फैसले के अनुसार, उत्तर प्रदेश में 1 जनवरी 2017 से 31 दिसंबर 2021 तक के सभी चालानों को रद्द कर दिया गया है. इसके साथ ही, जो केस विभिन्न न्यायालयों में लंबित हैं, उन्हें भी राहत दी गई है. खास बात है कि इसमें सभी तरह के वाहनों को शामिल किया गया है, चाहे वह कार हो या बाइक. 

