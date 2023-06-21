7 Seater Cars की लगने वाली है झड़ी! Maruti से Mahindra तक लॉन्च की लाइन में खड़ी
Upcoming 7 Seater Cars: मारुति अर्टिगा और इनोवा हाईक्रोस जैसी कारों को ग्राहकों को शानदार रेस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. इस सेगमेंट में मारुति सुजुकी से लेकर महिंद्रा और टाटा तक, नए विकल्प जोड़ने जा रही है. यहां हम आपके लिए Upcoming 7 Seater Cars की लिस्ट लेकर आए हैं.

Car Launch in india: भारतीय बाजार में 7 सीटर कारों की बहार आने वाली है. 7 सीटर कारों के जरिए बड़ी फैमिली के लिए लंबे सफर पर एक साथ जाना आसान रहता है. साथ ही कमर्शियली इस्तेमाल के लिए भी 7 सीटर कारों की डिमांड लगातार बनी रहती है. फिलहाल मारुति अर्टिगा और इनोवा हाईक्रोस जैसी कारों को ग्राहकों को शानदार रेस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. इस सेगमेंट में मारुति सुजुकी से लेकर महिंद्रा और टाटा तक, नए विकल्प जोड़ने जा रही है. यहां हम आपके लिए Upcoming 7 Seater Cars की लिस्ट लेकर आए हैं. 

