Kia लॉन्च करने वाली है ये दो नई धाक्कड़ SUV, क्रेटा और ब्रेजा को देगी टक्कर

Upcoming Kia SUVs: कोरियाई वाहन निर्माता कंपनी किआ ने इस वित्त वर्ष (2023-24) के दौरान अपनी दो एसयूवी को अपडेट करके भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च करने की योजना बनाई है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

Kia SUVs Launch: कोरियाई वाहन निर्माता कंपनी किआ ने इस वित्त वर्ष (2023-24) के दौरान अपनी दो एसयूवी को अपडेट करके भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च करने की योजना बनाई है. इनमें से एक एसयूवी को अगले महीने जुलाई में लॉन्च किया जाना है. यह हुंडई क्रेटा सहित कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी सेगमेंट की अन्य एसयूवी को टक्कर देगी जबकि दूसरी एसयूवी मारुति ब्रेजा सहित सब-4 मीटर कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी सेगमेंट की अन्य एसयूवी को टक्कर देगी. 

