Renault-Nissan की नई 7-Seater SUV में क्या-क्या मिलेगा? इन फीचर्स के आने की संभावना
Renault-Nissan Cars: इस साल की शुरुआत में Renault और Nissan ने अपने प्रोडक्ट एक्सपेंशन प्लान की घोषणा की थी, इसके साथ ही भारतीय बाजार में 5,300 करोड़ रुपये के निवेश का भी ऐलान किया था. 

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:07 AM IST

Renault-Nissan 7 Seaters: इस साल की शुरुआत में Renault और Nissan ने अपने प्रोडक्ट एक्सपेंशन प्लान की घोषणा की थी, इसके साथ ही भारतीय बाजार में 5,300 करोड़ रुपये के निवेश का भी ऐलान किया था. दोनों कार निर्माता कंपनियां कुल 6 प्रोडक्ट लाने की योजना बना रही हैं, जिन्हें भारत में ही तैयार किया जाएगा. इनमें से 3 ऑल न्यू व्हीकल होंगे, जो दोनों कंपनियां आपस में साझा करेंगी. ये आगामी रेनॉल्ट, निसान मॉडल सेगमेंट में ओवरलैप करेंगे लेकिन एक दूसरे से काफी अलग होंगे. योजना में ए-सेगमेंट ईवी (क्विड ईवी) लॉन्च करने के साथ-साथ सी और अपर सी-सेगमेंट (नई-जेन डस्टर 5 और 7-सीटर) लाने की योजना है.

