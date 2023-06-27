Fuel in Vehicles: देश में अब पेट्रोल-डीजल नहीं बल्कि इस ईंधन से चलेंगी गाड़ियां, गडकरी का ऐलान पढ़कर आप भी हो जाएंगे गदगद
Fuel in Vehicles: देश में अब पेट्रोल-डीजल नहीं बल्कि इस ईंधन से चलेंगी गाड़ियां, गडकरी का ऐलान पढ़कर आप भी हो जाएंगे गदगद

Future Fuel in Vehicles: देश को जल्द ही पेट्रोल-डीजल से निजात मिलने जा रही है. इसके बजाय सरकार ऐसे सुरक्षित ईंधन को बढ़ावा दे रही है, जिससे किसानों की आय बढ़ने के साथ ही लोगों को भी भारी बचत होगी. 

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 02:33 AM IST

Fuel in Vehicles: देश में अब पेट्रोल-डीजल नहीं बल्कि इस ईंधन से चलेंगी गाड़ियां, गडकरी का ऐलान पढ़कर आप भी हो जाएंगे गदगद

Vehicles Will Run Entirely on Ethanol: भारत अब बदल नहीं रहा बल्कि विकास की राह में तेजी से दौड़ लगा रहा है. मोदी सरकार ने अब देश में पेट्रोल-डीजल से चलने वाली गाड़ियों को हमेशा के लिए बाय-बाय करने का फैसला कर लिया है. इसके विकल्प के रूप में सीएनजी और इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल के बाद अब हाइड्रोजन और इथेनॉल से चलने वाले वाहनों को बढ़ावा दिया जाएगा. केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी (Nitin Gadkari) ने कहा कि देश में जल्द ही ऐसे नए वाहन लॉन्च किए जाएंगे, जो पूरी तरह से इथेनॉल ईंधन से चलेंगे. 

