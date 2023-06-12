Creta ही नहीं, इस SUV के लिए भी शोरूम पर ग्राहकों की लाइन, Punch के लिए बन रही खतरा!
Creta ही नहीं, इस SUV के लिए भी शोरूम पर ग्राहकों की लाइन, Punch के लिए बन रही खतरा!

Best Selling SUV: मई महीने में हुंडई की क्रेटा ने बाकी सभी एसयूवी को पछाड़ दिया और नंबर वन बन गई. हालांकि क्रेटा के अलावा कंपनी की एक और एसयूवी है, जिसे जमकर खरीदा जा रहा है. 

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Creta ही नहीं, इस SUV के लिए भी शोरूम पर ग्राहकों की लाइन, Punch के लिए बन रही खतरा!

Hyundai Car Sales in India: भारत में एसयूवी कारों की बिक्री अपने टॉप लेवल पर चल रही हैं. मारुति सुजुकी से लेकर, हुंडई और टाटा मोटर्स के बीच कड़ा मुकाबला है. हालांकि मई महीने में हुंडई की क्रेटा ने बाकी सभी एसयूवी को पछाड़ दिया और नंबर वन बन गई. हालांकि क्रेटा के अलावा कंपनी की एक और एसयूवी है, जिसे जमकर खरीदा जा रहा है. यह हुंडई वेन्यू है, जो टाटा पंच एसयूवी के लिए खतरा बनती दिख रही है. आइए टॉप सेलिंग एसयूवी के इन आंकड़ों के जरिए पूरी बात को समझते हैं. 

