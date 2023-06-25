Ertiga नहीं पसंद तो इस सस्ती 7-Seater पर लगाएं दांव! फीचर्स देख खरीदने दौड़ पड़ेंगे
Best MPV in india: मारुति अर्टिगा की हर महीने करीब 10 से 12000 यूनिट्स बिक जाती है. यह किफायती दाम में आती है और इसमें सीएनजी का विकल्प भी दिया गया है. लेकिन ऐसा जरूरी नहीं की यह गाड़ी सभी ग्राहकों को पसंद आए.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: मारुति सुजुकी अर्टिगा (Maruti Suzuki Ertiga) देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली सेवन सीटर कारों में से एक है. हर महीने इसकी करीब 10 से 12000 यूनिट्स बिक जाती है. यह किफायती दाम में आती है और इसमें सीएनजी का विकल्प भी दिया गया है. लेकिन ऐसा जरूरी नहीं की यह गाड़ी सभी ग्राहकों को पसंद आए. ऐसे में आप इस सेगमेंट की एक और कार पर दांव लगा सकते हैं, जिसके फीचर्स और कीमत की डिटेल हम आपको बताने वाले हैं. 

