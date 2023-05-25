Truck के कुछ टायर हवा में क्यों होते हैं? उन्हें हटाया क्यों नहीं जाते? ज्यादातर लोग नहीं जानते सही वजह
Truck के कुछ टायर हवा में क्यों होते हैं? उन्हें हटाया क्यों नहीं जाते? ज्यादातर लोग नहीं जानते सही वजह

Truck Tyres: आपने अक्सर सड़कों पर ट्रकों को चलते हुए देखते ही होंगे. अब अगर आपने नोटिस किया हो तो कुछ ट्रकों में कम टायर्स होते हैं जबकि कुछ ट्रकों में काफी ज्यादा टायर्स होते हैं. अब ऐसा क्यों होता है?

Truck के कुछ टायर हवा में क्यों होते हैं? उन्हें हटाया क्यों नहीं जाते? ज्यादातर लोग नहीं जानते सही वजह

Fact About Truck's Floating Tyres: आपने अक्सर सड़कों पर ट्रकों को चलते हुए देखते ही होंगे. अब अगर आपने नोटिस किया हो तो कुछ ट्रकों में कम टायर्स होते हैं जबकि कुछ ट्रकों में काफी ज्यादा टायर्स होते हैं. अब ऐसा क्यों होता है? दरअसल, ट्रक में जितने ज्यादा टायर्स होते हैं, उतनी ही ज्यादा उसकी वजन ढोने की क्षमता होती है. ट्रकों को वजन ढोने की क्षमता को ध्यान में रखकर ही बनाया जाता है और इसी हिसाब से उसमें कम या ज्यादा टायर्स भी दिए जाते हैं. 

