Deoghar Baba Baidyanath : देवघर बाबा मंदिर का रहस्य, जहां हुआ था शिव-शक्ति का मिलन; जानें पौराणिक कथा
Deoghar Baba Baidyanath : देवघर बाबा मंदिर का रहस्य, जहां हुआ था शिव-शक्ति का मिलन; जानें पौराणिक कथा

Baba Baidyanath Temple :  मान्यताओं के अनुसार, इस मंदिर को शिव-शक्ति का मिलन स्थल माना जाता है,  इसके अलावा पौराणिक कथाओं में बताया गया है कि यहां माता सती का ह्रदय कट कर गिरा था इसलिए इसे हृदय पीठ भी कहते हैं.

May 27, 2023

Deoghar Baba Baidyanath : देवघर बाबा मंदिर का रहस्य, जहां हुआ था शिव-शक्ति का मिलन; जानें पौराणिक कथा

Deoghar Shakti peeth: देवघर में बैद्यानाथ धाम 10वां ज्योतिर्लिंग है.  देवों के देव महादेव के इस ज्योतिर्लिंग का विशेष महत्व है. शास्त्रों और मान्यताओं के अनुसार, इस मंदिर को शिव-शक्ति का मिलन स्थल माना जाता है,  साथ ही यह विश्व का इकलौता शिव मंदिर है, जहां शिव-शक्ति एकसाथ विराजमान है. इसके अलावा पौराणिक कथाओं में बताया गया है कि यहां माता सती का ह्रदय कट कर गिरा था इसलिए इसे हृदय पीठ भी कहते हैं.

