Ganga Dussehra : गंगा दशहरा पर जरूर करें गंगा स्तोत्रम का पाठ, पूरी होंगी सभी मनोकामना !
topStories1hindi1715989
Hindi Newsभविष्य

Ganga Dussehra : गंगा दशहरा पर जरूर करें गंगा स्तोत्रम का पाठ, पूरी होंगी सभी मनोकामना !

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Date:  गंगा दशहरा 30 मई, मंगलवार के दिन मनाया जाएगा.  इस दिन आप गंगा स्नान करें, अगर संभव नहीं है तो घर में ही पानी में गंगा जल डालकर स्नान करें और गंगा स्तोत्रम का पाठ करें.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ganga Dussehra : गंगा दशहरा पर जरूर करें गंगा स्तोत्रम का पाठ, पूरी होंगी सभी मनोकामना !

Ganga Stotram Lyrics in Hindi : हिंदू धर्म में कई पवित्र नदियां हैं. जिसमें से मां गंगा को सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थान प्राप्त है. ज्येष्ठ शुक्लपक्ष की दशमी तिथि रो गंगा दशहरा मनाया जाता है.गंगा दशहरा को गंगावतरण के नाम से भी जाना जाता है. जिसका अर्थ है गंगा का अवतरण. गंगा दशहरा के दिन गंगा आरती, गंगा स्नान और दान जैसे कामों को बहुत ही शुभ माना जाता है. इस साल गंगा दशहरा 30 मई, मंगलवार के दिन मनाया जाएगा.  इस दिन आप गंगा स्नान करें, अगर संभव नहीं है तो घर में ही पानी में गंगा जल डालकर स्नान करें और गंगा स्तोत्रम  का पाठ करें. ऐसा करने से आपको शुभ फलों की प्राप्ति होगी. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!