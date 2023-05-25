Kaner ke Phool ke Upay: कनेर फूल का यह छोटा-सा उपाय चमका देगा आपकी किस्मत, जीवन में होगी खुशियों की बौछार
Kaner ke Phool ke Upay: कनेर फूल का यह छोटा-सा उपाय चमका देगा आपकी किस्मत, जीवन में होगी खुशियों की बौछार

Kaner Phool Remedies in Hindi: कनेर के फूल के कुछ खास उपाय करने से शनिदेव के साथ-साथ सूर्यदेव भी प्रसन्न होते हैं. तो चलिए जानते हैं इन उपायों के बारे में.

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

Kaner ke Phool ke Upay: कनेर फूल का यह छोटा-सा उपाय चमका देगा आपकी किस्मत, जीवन में होगी खुशियों की बौछार

Shaniwar Upay: सप्ताह के हर दिन किसी न किसी देवी-देवताओं को समर्पित है. वैसे ही शनिवार का दिन शनिदेव की पूजा-पाठ का दिन माना जाता है. शास्त्रों में शनिदेव को कर्मफलदाता और न्याय देवता बताया गया है. शनिवार के दिन कई सारे उपाय किए जाते हैं. इस दिन कनेर के फूल के कुछ खास उपाय करने से शनिदेव के साथ-साथ सूर्यदेव भी प्रसन्न होते हैं. तो चलिए जानते हैं इन उपायों के बारे में.

