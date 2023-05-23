Namak ke Totke: पोछा लगाते समय कर लें ये छोटा-सा उपाय, घर में दौड़ी चली आएंगी मां लक्ष्मी
Vastu Dosh Upay:  हमारे जीवन में ग्रह-नक्षत्रों का बहुत अधिक महत्व है, कुंडली में ग्रहों की खराब स्थिति हमारे अच्छ-खासे जीवन को तबाह कर सकते हैं. ज्योतिष उपाय के अनुसार, चुटकी भर नमक किस्मत बदलने में बहुत कारगर होता है.

Namak ke Totke in Hindi : हमारे जीवन में ग्रह-नक्षत्रों का बहुत अधिक महत्व है, कुंडली में ग्रहों की खराब स्थिति हमारे अच्छ-खासे जीवन को तबाह कर सकते हैं, साथ ही इसका असर व्यक्ति के आर्थिक और मानसिक स्थिति पर भी पड़ता है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में कई ऐसे उपाय बताए गए हैं, जिनका इस्तेमाल ग्रहों को शांत और मजबूत करने के लिए किया जाता है.  ज्योतिष उपाय के अनुसार,चुटकी भर नमक किस्मत बदलने में बहुत कारगर होता है. धन लाभ और भाग्य को मजबूत करने के लिए नमक के टोटके बहुत उपयोगी माने जाते हैं. आइए जानते हैं नमक से जुड़े कुछ खास टोटके और उपायों के बारे में.

