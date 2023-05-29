Tulsi Upay: कितनी बार करनी चाहिए तुलसी की परिक्रमा? नहीं जानते होंगे तुलसी पूजा से जुड़ी ये बातें
topStories1hindi1716230
Hindi Newsभविष्य

Tulsi Upay: कितनी बार करनी चाहिए तुलसी की परिक्रमा? नहीं जानते होंगे तुलसी पूजा से जुड़ी ये बातें

Tulsi Puja :  हिंदू धर्म में तुलसी का पौधा बहुत ही शुभ माना गया है, मान्यता है कि तुलसी के पौधे में मां लक्ष्मी निवास करती हैं. इसके अलावा भी तुलसी पूजा के कई नियम हैं, जिनका विधिवत पालन करने से आपको सुख-शांति और समृद्धि प्राप्त होती है.

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Trending Photos

Tulsi Upay: कितनी बार करनी चाहिए तुलसी की परिक्रमा? नहीं जानते होंगे तुलसी पूजा से जुड़ी ये बातें
Tulsi Puja Rules in Hindi: हिंदू धर्म में तुलसी का पौधा बहुत ही शुभ माना गया है, मान्यता है कि तुलसी के पौधे में मां लक्ष्मी निवास करती हैं. और नियमित रूप से उनकी पूजा और शाम के समय घी का दीपक प्रज्जवलित करने से आपके घर में सुख-समृद्धि का वास होता है.  लेकिन इसके अलावा भी तुलसी पूजा के कई नियम हैं, जिनका विधिवत पालन करने से आपको सुख-शांति और समृद्धि प्राप्त होती है. तो चलिए जानते हैं इन उपायों के बारे में. 
 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!