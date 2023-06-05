Tulsi Upay : तुलसी के जड़ का उपाय दूर करेगा आपकी पैसों की तंगी, रातोंरात बन जाएंगे अमीर
topStories1hindi1725181
Hindi Newsभविष्य

Tulsi Upay : तुलसी के जड़ का उपाय दूर करेगा आपकी पैसों की तंगी, रातोंरात बन जाएंगे अमीर

Tulsi ke Totke: तुलसी के पौधे के ऐसे कई सारे उपाय हैं जिन्हें करने से आप धन संबंधी समस्याओं से छुटकारा पा सकते हैं. जिनमें से एक उपाय है तुलसी की जड़ का.

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Tulsi Upay : तुलसी के जड़ का उपाय दूर करेगा आपकी पैसों की तंगी, रातोंरात बन जाएंगे अमीर

Tulsi Jad ke Upay : हिंदू धर्म में तुलसी के पौधे का बहुत महत्व माना गया है.  मान्यता है कि तुलसी के पौधे में मां लक्ष्मी निवास करती हैं, और विष्णु जी को भी तुलसी का पौधा अति प्रिय है. शास्त्रों में बताया गया है कि नियमित रूप से तुलसी के पौधे में जल देने और शाम के समय घी का दीपक जलाने से आप पर मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा बनी रहती है. साथ ही घर में सकारात्मकता का विस्तार होता है. तुलसी के पौधे के ऐसे कई सारे उपाय हैं जिन्हें करने से आप धन संबंधी समस्याओं से छुटकारा पा सकते हैं. जिनमें से एक उपाय है तुलसी की जड़ का. तो चलिए जानते हैं इन उपायों के बारे में. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
taskeen khan
कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC
Haunted Railway Station
Haunted Railway Station: भारत का एक रेलवे स्टेशन जो 42 साल तक रहा वीरान, क्या थी वजह
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’