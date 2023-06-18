Akshara Singh Video: लाल-पीली साड़ी पहनकर दुल्हन बनीं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, आखिर किससे करने जा रही शादी?
topStories1hindi1742985
Hindi Newsभोजपुरी

Akshara Singh Video: लाल-पीली साड़ी पहनकर दुल्हन बनीं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, आखिर किससे करने जा रही शादी?

Akshara Singh लेटेस्ट वीडियो में दुल्हन के लिबास में ऐसा कहर ढा रही हैं कि वीडियो से नजरें हटाना मुश्किल हो रहा है. एक्ट्रेस ने सिर पर लाल रंग की चुन्नी ओढ़ रखी है जो उनके दुल्हन के लिबास को और भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत बना रही है. 

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

Akshara Singh Video: लाल-पीली साड़ी पहनकर दुल्हन बनीं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, आखिर किससे करने जा रही शादी?

Akshara Singh Video: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) का नया वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर धमाल मचा रहा है. इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस लाल पीली साड़ी पहने नजर आ रही हैं. इसके साथ ही एक्ट्रेस ने सिर पर लाल रंग की चुन्नी ओढ़ रखी है जो उनके दुल्हन के लिबास को और भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत बना रही है. इस लाल जोड़े में सजकर अक्षरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो शेयर किया है जो लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच