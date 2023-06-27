Bold Looks: जब बोल्ड कपड़े पहनकर अक्षरा सिंह ने लगाई 'आग', देखकर फैंस हुए बेताब!
Bold Looks: जब बोल्ड कपड़े पहनकर अक्षरा सिंह ने लगाई 'आग', देखकर फैंस हुए बेताब!

Bhojpuri हसीना अक्षरा सिंह के वीडियो और फोटोज मिनटों में वायरल हो जाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपको हमेशा इंडियन अटायर में नजर आने वाली अक्षरा का ऐसा लुक दिखाएंगे कि आप शॉक्ड हो जाएंगे.

Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:55 PM IST

Bold Looks: जब बोल्ड कपड़े पहनकर अक्षरा सिंह ने लगाई 'आग', देखकर फैंस हुए बेताब!

Akshara Singh Bold Looks: भोजपुरी हसीना अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) जब भी कैमरे पर आती है तो ऐसी आग लगाती है कि वो बुझाए नहीं बुझती है.फोटोज हो या फिर वीडियोज एक्ट्रेस की हर एक चीज मिनटों में वायरल जाती है. लेकिन आज हम आपको ज्यादातर इंडियन अटायर में नजर आने वाली अक्षरा सिंह की ऐसी फोटोज दिखाएंगे जिसमें वो वेस्टर्न ड्रेस में बोल्ड और एक्सपोजिंग लुक में नजर आईं.

