Monalisa: ऑफ व्हाइट मिनी ड्रेस पहन सड़क पर घूमने निकलीं भोजपुरी बाला, स्माइल देख फैंस हुए लट्टू!
Monalisa Photos: फेमस एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने एक बार फिर अपनी ग्लैमरस तस्वीरों से सोशल मीडिया की लाइमलाइट लूट ली है. मोनालिसा की ऑफ व्हाइट टाइट ड्रेस में नई फोटोज खूब इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रही हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa: भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री की कभी हाईएस्ट पेड एक्ट्रेसेस में शुमार मोनालिसा (Monalisa) इन दिनों हिंदी टीवी इंडस्ट्री में अपनी एक्टिंग का हुनर दिखा रही हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर खूब एक्टिव रहने वालीं मोनालिसा ने एक बार फिर अपनी बोल्डनेस का जादू दिखाते हुए नई फोटोज में ऑफ व्हाइट कलर की ड्रेस में ग्लैमर का दीदार कराया है. मोनालिसा (Monalisa Photos) फोटोज में सड़क पर एक से बढ़कर एक अदाएं दिखाते हुए कैमरे के लिए पोज दे रही हैं. मोनालिसा की नई फोटोज देख फैंस आउट ऑफ कंट्रोल हुए जा रहे हैं. 

